President Kenyatta Orders Cancellation Of Kimwarer Dam Project

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered immediate cancellation of the Kimwarer Dam Project.

In a statement on Wednesday, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena stated that the President gave the directive after the multibillion project was found to be technically and financially not feasible by the project Technical Committee.

The President, however, directed the immediate commencement of the implementation of the Arror Multipurpose Dam project.

The president gave the directives after he received a report on the two multi-billion projects located in Elgeyo Marakwet County that saw over 25 individuals including former Treasury Cabinet Secretary and his PS Kamau Thugge charged with graft.

The three-member committee chaired by Principal Secretary for Infrastructure Prof Paul Maringa found out that no current reliable feasibility study had been conducted on the Kimwarer dam project. Other members in the committee are Quantity Surveyor Julius Matu, Eng Benjamin Mwangi and Eng John Muiruri.

“The only feasibility study carried out on a similar project twenty-eight (28) years ago had revealed a geological fault across the 800-acre project area, which would have negative structural effects on the proposed dam, ” the statement reads in part.

The committee also established that the project area is settled and would require compensation of displaced residents.

Maringa’s committee, further, stated that the project’s water supply system would require a pumping system which they found out to be unsustainable in terms of operations and maintenance costs.

“Therefore, the Technical Committee recommended to the President that the Kimwarer Dam project be discontinued, ” said Ms Dena.

On the other hand, after a thorough review of the Arror dam project, the committee found it to be economically viable.

However, it noted that it was overpriced and recommended that it’s cost be rationalized.

“As part of the cost rationalization plan, the Technical Committee has prepared a new Bills of Quantities (BQ) for a modified dam with its height scaled down to 60 metres from the original design height of 96 metres which was found to be unviable, ” the statement reads.

With the new design components and cost rationalization plan approved by the president, the Arror dam project will require about 250 acres of land and cost KShs 15.4 billion with power and Shs 13.1 billion without power.

The dam was previously estimated to cost KShs 28.3 billion.

The president formed the committee following the discovery of irregularities and improprieties surrounding the two infrastructure projects.

