Chaos In Kisumu As Police Lob Teargas Canisters At Embattled Speaker Onyango Oloo

Police have been forced to lob teargas canisters at the Embattled Kisumu Speaker Onyango Oloo on Wednesday morning after he attempted to enter the County Assembly.

According to reports, his ally, MCA Kajuku Ward, Roy Samo was also caught in the chaos as the officers lobbed teargas to disperse the lawmakers as well as their followers.

Oloo was attempting to access the County Assembly office despite having been replaced last week by an acting speaker, Kisumu North MCA Elisha Oraro.

Speaking to the media, Oloo affirmed that he needed to access his office as he is still the County Speaker and he is yet to receive any court order barring him from entering the assembly.

On Tuesday, the MCAs had drafted a motion to impeach Oloo who is facing fraud-related charges.

The impeachment motion is claimed to have been engineered by Kondele ward MCA Joachim Oketch.

He tabled a notice of motion to permanently remove Oloo as the substantive Speaker of the Kisumu County Assembly.

In the motion, that is yet to be debated, Oketch cites several grounds for the ouster of the embattled Speaker.

Among them are the recent allegations of corruption in the construction of the Lake Basin mall.

According to the MCA, Oloo having been charged alongside others is unfit to hold public office until he is cleared of any wrongdoing.

It is also noted that several MCAs have already signed the petition to remove Oloo.

The morning chaos saw passerby scamper for safety as police engaged in running battles with the lawmakers outside the Assembly.

