I Am Well, NASA CEO Norman Magaya Says As He Dismisses Death Reports

National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya has urged social media users to refrain from posting alarming fake news that he had passed away.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Magaya, who was flown to India on Sunday to seek specialised treatment, stated that he’s safe under the care of “competent doctors.”

“Contrary to fake news being perpetuated by agents of doom that I have passed away, I wish to confirm that am well and putting in a good fight to fully recover. Am safe under the care of competent medical doctors and I will be back stronger than before. #IWillovercome, ” Magaya wrote.

Contrary to fake news being perpetuated by agents of doom that I have passed away , I wish to confirm that am well and putting in a good fight to fully recover. Am safe under the care of competent medical doctors and I will be back stronger than before. #IWillovercome — Norman Magaya (@amugira) September 17, 2019

This comes just hours after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale confirmed that Magaya had settled in India in readiness for the specialised treatment.

Etale also urged netizens to desist from posting inaccurate and alarming messages about Magaya’s illness.

“He is in high spirits and confident that he will come out strong and healthy. As we continue praying for his full recovery, online mercenaries should stop being insensitive and desist from posting untruths about his condition, ” he said.

Our brother Norman Magaya has settled in in India in readiness for the specialized treatment that took him there. He is in high spirits and confident that he will come out strong and healthy. As we continue praying… https://t.co/g2E9psP7FT — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) September 17, 2019

Magaya has been in and out of hospital since December 2017, when he suffered a heart attack.

He first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

In a statement on Sunday, the ODM party announced that Magaya, who had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), stated that Magaya will be out of the country for 12 to 15 days and that he will be under the care of a panel of expert doctors.

There were claims that the party had neglected Magaya as he battles his ailment.

Blogger Dikembe Disembe alleged that Orange House had failed to execute an order by opposition leader Raila Odinga to foot Mr Magaya’s medical bills.

Edwin Sifuna, ODM Secretary-General, however, dismissed Disembe’s claims saying Magaya had no pending medical bills thanks to the ODM support.

Magaya also came out to defend his party leadership, saying “I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in the hospital on three occasions latest being last week. On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the ODM party have stood with me,” he posted on Twitter.

