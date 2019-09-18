Masinde Muliro University Closed Indefinitely Following Fees Payment Protests

Masinde Muliro university has been closed indefinitely following protests on Wednesday morning.

The varsity students protested against an impromptu decision by the management to pay outstanding fees balances before writing their exams.

The aggrieved learners also accused finance department staffers of harassing them.

Read:

Students Organization chair Vincent Lumala said the school did not give them enough time to raise the money and make the payments.

The students engaged police in running battles as they destroyed property among them an ambulance and several other vehicles.

Confirming the incident, county Police Commander Bernard Muli said that one student has been arrested.

Read Also:

“We have sent our officers to the institution to restore order. The grievances they have raised will be addressed by the university’s management,” he said.

Acting Academic Affairs Registrar Thomas Sakwa later issued an internal memo asking all students to leave the premises by 2pm.

CLOSURE OF THE UNIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/98HfjoqpE7 — Masinde Muliro Univ. (@MMUST_Kenya) September 18, 2019

Similarly, there were protests at Mombasa Technical University in the morning where students demonstrated against new academic policies.

15 students have so far been arrested.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu