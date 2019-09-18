in NEWS

Masinde Muliro University Closed Indefinitely Following Fees Payment Protests

169 Views

masinde muliro
Masinde Muliro University. [Courtesy]

Masinde Muliro university has been closed indefinitely following protests on Wednesday morning.

The varsity students protested against an impromptu decision by the management to pay outstanding fees balances before writing their exams.

The aggrieved learners also accused finance department staffers of harassing them.

Read: KCA University Denies Publishing Letter Introducing Caning Of Students

Students Organization chair Vincent Lumala said the school did not give them enough time to raise the money and make the payments.

The students engaged police in running battles as they destroyed property among them an ambulance and several other vehicles.

Confirming the incident, county Police Commander Bernard Muli said that one student has been arrested.

Read Also: Doctor Faces Murder Charges Over Death Of Chuka University Student

“We have sent our officers to the institution to restore order. The grievances they have raised will be addressed by the university’s management,” he said.

Acting Academic Affairs Registrar Thomas Sakwa later issued an internal memo asking all students to leave the premises by 2pm.

Similarly, there were protests at Mombasa Technical University in the morning where students demonstrated against new academic policies.

15 students have so far been arrested.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Uproar As State Announces Plan To Honour Ronald Ngala With Statue

Sarah Opposes Release Of Cohen’s Remains To Sister,Gabriele For Burial