President Uhuru Meets Mariga, Assures Him Of Full Support In Race For Kibra Seat (Photos)

Jubilee candidate for Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga on Wednesday met with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Mariga met the party leader at State House where the latter assured him of his support.

The former football star was accompanied by the party secretary general Raphael Tuju.

Also present were National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Jubilee Party Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali among others.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President @WilliamsRuto today at State House, Nairobi met Jubilee Party candidate for the forthcoming Kibra Constituency by-election Macdonald Mariga https://t.co/sc5GO7qe52 pic.twitter.com/URiYXAsOKE — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) September 18, 2019

Mariga was cleared to vie for the seat that was declared vacant in August on Monday.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati confirmed that Mariga was a duly registered voter.

He was registered as a voter on August 26, 2019, at Kariokor.

“We are of the view that the absence of the complainant’s (Mariga) name in the register that was used by the respondent could not have been taken as conclusive proof of lack of registration by the complainant,” Chebukati said.

Last week the parliamentary hopeful’s name was found missing from the voter register by IEBC returning officer Beatrice Muli.

Mariga sought to have his invalidation overturned and the decision declared null and void.

He will face off with ODM’s Imran Okoth, ANC’s Eliud Owalo, Ukweli party’s Editar Ochieng’ and Hamida Mala of UGM.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu