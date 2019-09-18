Monica Okoth Challenges DNA Results Proving Thumbi’s Son Was Sired By Late Husband

The late Ken Okoth’s wife, Monica has challenged the DNA results proving nominated MCA Anne Thumbi’s son was indeed fathered by the departed.

The widow on Wednesday indicated that she has in her possession results proving otherwise.

A court has therefore ordered Monica to present the said results within 15 days.

Okoth’s mother on the hand accepted the results and asked the court to terminate Thumbi’s case.

Read:

On September 3 however, DNA results showed that the late lawmaker was a 99.9 percent a match to the minor.

Samples for the test were collected from Okoth’s body before it was cremated last month following family wrangles.

Following his death, Thumbi sued Okoth’s mother Angeline and Monica along with Lee funeral home.

Read Also:

Through her lawyer Elkana Mogaka, Thumbi in her petition stated: “The mother and wife have deliberately and unfortunately excluded me from the funeral and burial arrangements of Okoth.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu