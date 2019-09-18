Private Investigator Jane Mugo Charged With Threatening To Kill Two People

Wanted private investigator Jane Mugo has been released on a Sh300,000 cash bail or a Sh500,000 bond.

Mugo was charged with threatening to kill two people; Patrick Mugasia Kefa and Deepa Shah on two different dates.

In the first charge, she is said to have drawn her pistol and threatened to kill Kefa on August 15, 2015.

The second offense allegedly took place at Kyuna Close in Spring Valley on February 4, 2019, where she threatened to kill Shah.

She did however plead not guilty to both charges before Chief magistrate Francis Andayi.

Through her lawyer, the Trimo Security Limited chief executive denied receiving any summons by the DCI, indicating that she was admitted at a Nairobi hospital.

Speaking to Citizen TV last week, Mugo denied being a dangerous criminal and those after her were trying to spoil her name.

“I was told that i was working on a sensitive matter, and the matter is touching on some senior government officials… So it is a total witch hunting of the people in government who feel they are untouchable,” she said.

The spy queen has also been ordered to surrender her firearms certificate with the court.

Hearing of the two cases will start on October 15 and October 16 respectively.

