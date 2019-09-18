Villain Husband Storms Classroom, Stabs Wife Leaving Pupils Screaming

A 25-year-old teacher is nursing knife wounds after her rogue husband stormed classroom and attacked her, leaving pupils screaming for help.

Everline Akinyi Otieno, who teaches at St. Paul’s Gulf Academy, is noted to have been attacked in class in front of her pupils.

Speaking after she was rushed to the hospital, Ms Otieno mentioned that her husband, Kevin Otieno Ochieng, entered the classroom and demanded for her phone which she gave him before he went out.

Only for him to return and attack her in front of her pupils.

It is reported that he first physically assaulted her with kicks and blows before he drew a knife and stabbed her.

The victim was stabbed on her neck and left cheek.

The school Director, Indere Ambajo, confirmed the attack revealing that the man tried to flee afterward but was waylaid by an angry mob.

Luckily, the police came in time to save him from the crowd. He was then arrested and taken to Bondo Police Station.

However, he was released under unclear circumstances.

Mrs Otieno was rushed to Bondo sub-county hospital for treatment.

She further revealed that the husband had previously threatened to kill her on several occasions following unending domestic wrangles.

