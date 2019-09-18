Kids Product Of ‘Poisonous Content’, Ezekiel Mutua Says As He Scolds Leaders For Promoting Immorality

A video of a Consolata Primary School kid, who recently made headlines for using unprintable words and expletives, has sparked up a conversation on the role of the society in inculcating moral values in the young generation.

In the video that went viral, the class seven boy directed the epithets at his girl schoolmate, who he accused of calling him gay. He even directed some of the unprintables at the girl’s parents.

Ezekiel Mutua, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, says the society shouldn’t be shocked with the developments as our leaders should be blamed for frustrating efforts by government agencies to regulate content that the children consume.

According to Mutua, better known as the moral cop, the leaders — majorly politicians — often use vulgar in the public, hence, influencing the minors negatively.

“When national leaders use the vulgar language on each other like Hon. Babu Owino did on the DP yesterday, why are we blaming that young boy for doing a vulgar video, using unpalatable language?” he posed in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday.

Read:

In the comments, Mutua was referring to obscene words uttered by the Embakasi East lawmaker and directed at Deputy President William Ruto, who he accused of disrespecting opposition chief Raila Odinga.

According to Mutua, it’s ironical that pastors, who are supposed to set a good example for the young people, are leading from the front in sparking up controversy.

“When preachers like Pastor Ng’ang’a do the crazy things he’s doing for “trending” and controversy, why are we shocked when our kids copy him?” he asked.

He pointed out that some leaders in the country, including former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, were keen at frustrating the board’s bid to regulate content in the media.

“When media houses play dirty music and make television studios discotheques, why are we shocked when our kids think that controversy, insults and profanity sell?

Read Also: Ezekiel Mutua Announces Plans To Join Politics For A ‘Big Seat’

“When I condemn certain artists for their obscene content and grown-ups like Willy Mutunga, Esther Passaris and Moses Kuria mock me, why are we shocked when we see our kids talking dirty and appearing to be proud of themselves for doing it?” he said.

The KFCB boss last month banned popular songs; Tetema by Diamond Pltanumz and Wamlambez by Sailors.

The songs, Mutua said, will be played strictly in clubs and bars. They are, he said, obscene and “not suitable for public consumption, especially children.”

“Tetema and Wamlambez songs are strictly forbidden outside of clubs and bars. It’s embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially children,” he wrote on Twitter.

Read Also: Tanzania Music Regulatory Body Speaks Out After Ezekiel Mutua Restricted ‘Tetema’ Hit Song

These are not the first songs to be banned this year. Also on the KFCB list of immoral content was Takataka by Alvindo and Kwangwaru by Wasafi’s Diamond Platnumz.

He noted that regulation of the content may go a long way in salvaging the young people from ‘immorality.’

“When KFCB talks about the importance of regulating content and people frustrate our efforts why are we shocked when our kids are being fed with poisonous content?

“Guys, we have a problem. Kenya is at the cliff. We need a national conversation on moral values. No society mocks God and prospers. No country glorifies evil and makes socio-economic development. No country with the unprofessional media like Kenya makes any meaningful progress.”

He added, “We must go back to the basics and have a national conversation on moral values. Let’s do it for our kids and our future. Say no to dirty content!”

Other leaders including Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and outspoken Suba North lawmaker Millie Odhiambo stated that the kid needs counselling.

Here is the post:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu