in SPORTS

Cagliari Not Guilty Of Racist Chants Against Lukaku, Italian Judge Rules

119 Views

LUKAKU
[Courtesy]

Cagliari have been cleared of racist chanting towards Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in a Serie A match.

Chants were aimed at Lukaku as he was about to take a penalty in a 2-1 victory at the Sardegna Arena.

But according to a sports judge acting on behalf of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), there was not enough evidence for any sanctions.

Read: CONFIRMED: Man United Loan Striker Alexis Sanchez To Serie A Side Inter Milan

Cagliari were, however, fined 5,000 euros for throwing plastic bottles on to the pitch at Parma on Sunday.

The report admitted that chants, shouts and whistles were directed at Lukaku by Cagliari fans, but they were not enough in “size and perception” to bring about any form of punishment against the club and its supporters.

This is the third time that the club has been investigated for alleged racist abuse in the last two years after cases involving Moise Kean , the Italy forward now at Everton, and his then Juventus team-mate, France international Blaise Matuidi, but no action has been taken on each occasion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

parliament police found dead

Villain Husband Storms Classroom, Stabs Wife Leaving Pupils Screaming

Uproar As State Announces Plan To Honour Ronald Ngala With Statue