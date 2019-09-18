in ENTERTAINMENT

Akothee Causes Drama At Parliament As She Shows Up In Indecent Skirt (Photos)

akothee
Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee. [Courtesy]

Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee caused drama within Parliament buildings on Wednesday after she showed up in what could be described as a skimpy skirt.

The crooner was in a short green skirt which she wore with a long matching blazer and a black top.

It is against the rules for Members of Parliament and/or guests to dress indecently within Parliament.

Akothee was paying David Sankok, the nominated MP representing persons with disabilities a visit when she was blocked from gaining entry into the building.

akothee
Singer Esther Akoth At Weston Hotel. [Courtesy]
Parliament orderlies refused the controversial singer entry. They instead handed her a kikoy to wrap around her waist.

As is norm for the mother of five, she protested against the idea of changing her dressing. She threw the kikoy on the ground.

But Parliament security remained adamant. After the shouting match that lasted at least five minutes, the artiste was spotted with the kikoy around her waist.

akothee
Singer Akothee At Parliament Buildings. [Courtesy]
akothee
Singer Akothee At Parliament Buildings. [Courtesy]
She was then allowed into the Parliament cafeteria where she had lunch with Sankok and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

She later revealed that she was at Parliament to formally invite MPs to the launch of Akothee Foundation.

 

