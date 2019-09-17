Woman Accusing Senator Loitiptip Of Impregnating Her Provokes Saumu Mbuvi On Social Media (Photos)

Saumu Mbuvi is indeed her father’s daughter, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. She will not take anything lying down.

On Sunday it was revealed that her fiance and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip might have impregnated one Hanifa Were following a one night stand in Nairobi six months ago.

According to Ms Were, who Saumu says is 40 years old, met the lawmaker in April via Facebook and later took the conversation to Messenger and eventually to the bedroom.

It is after spending a few days at his Nairobi home that Loitiptip vanished never to reach out to Were who claims that he abandoned her while she was pregnant.

“He never got in touch with me again. After three weeks, I started feeling unwell and when I took a test, I found out I was pregnant,” she narrated.

Afterwards, she said, the senator threatened her should she malign his name to the public. The threats were allegedly followed by being trailed by suspicious looking people.

But according to Loitiptip, the woman who is much older than him is trying to force a love that never existed. He further denied having people on her trail.

He also noted that the woman in question has been insulting Saumu on social media something that called for action.

“I had to react. You cannot insult my fiancé and my family because of something that you want to force. You can’t force love,” he told journalists.

According to Saumu, the woman has been posting messages on Facebook meant to provoke her.

In one post seen by Kahawa Tungu, Were who goes by the username Hanny Fyn says, “Tena sana…nangoja leo saumu anistaki akiniface nitajua kweli anapenda mbilikimo mwenzake.”

In another post, she refers to Loitiptip as a philanderer who “confused” her into getting pregnant.

“Oooh mayoo my shitombi wacha tungoje harusi.”

“…hata sijui Anwar aliniconfuse aje but haidhuru nitalea tu kitoto.”

But Saumu reckons that her pregnancy is not evident thus she could be lying about it.

Also going off on Instagram, the mother of one noted that Were should act differently for a woman her age.

