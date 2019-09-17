Residents Take To The Streets After Woman Was Forced To Give Birth Outside Hospital As Nurses Watch [Video]

Dandora residents took to the streets after a woman was forced to give birth outside the Dandora Health Center as medical personnel watched.

According to the new mother, Mary Atieno, the staff at the clinic turned her away asking her to seek medical attention at Mama Lucy hospital, but she could not make it there.

She noted that the attendants informed her that they could not feel the foetal movements and therefore, she needed urgent medical attention from Mama Lucy Hospital.

Read:

However, that was not to happen as her water broke while on her way out of the facility.

Atieno stated: “They told me the baby was not moving and thus needed to head to Mama Lucy. After reaching outside the gate, I felt I could not reach Mama Lucy, so I came back because the baby was almost out. They still chased me with my prenatal book that I should rush to the other facility.”

Irate residents took to the streets after some witness the woman delivering her child while holding the health center’s gate as the facility’s staff watched without offering help.

Read also:

The facility, which is owned by the Nairobi County Government, was further accused of demanding admission fees before attending to expectant mothers which should not be the case since it is government-owned.

One protester exclaimed: “Here you don’t deliver for free, you are usually asked to pay for the card.”

Police officers had to engage the protesters who were throwing stones at the facility, demanding justice for Atieno.

The new-mother was later admitted into the health center together with her new-born.

Video courtesy of Daily Nation:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu