Wife Of Late Naivas Chairman Passes On Weeks After Husband

Wanjiru Gashwe. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Monica Wanjiru Gashwe, the wife of the late Naivas Supermarket chairman and co-founder Simon Gashwe has died, three weeks after the husband.

Mrs Gashwe died at the age of 58 at the Aga Khan University Hospital after a long illness, according to an announcement by the family.

The two married in 1982 and had four children together. They had eight grandchildren.

The husband died in the same hospital three weeks ago after suffering a stroke while at home.

Mr Gashwe was one of the four directors with a 25 per cent stake at Naivas. Naivas is one of the country’s largest supermarket chain with over 54 outlets.

Naivas founder Peter Kago, died in 2010 and left his children in charge of the business.

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

