Tob Cohen’s Postmortem Postponed As Lawyers Reject Gov’t Pathologist Peter Ndegwa

The late tycoon Tob Cohen’s postmortem exercise that was scheduled for today has been postponed.

Addressing the media outside Chiromo mortuary on Tuesday, government pathologist Peter Ndegwa stated that some lawyers in the case opposed the prosecution’s move to have him carry out the examination.

“I was in the crime scene on Friday as a pathologist invited by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and some of the lawyers were also there, they picked up something I said, [I mentioned to the DCI] at the alleged crime scene and they happened not to be very happy with that. They feel I should not continue representing the government in this case, ” said Ndegwa.

Following the developments, Ndegwa noted that Johansen Oduor, government’s chief pathologist, who is on leave, has accepted to carry out the examination tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18.

“They feel that it will be prejudiced and therefore we have all agreed that my colleague Johansen Oduor, who is on leave, has agreed to temporarily resume work and be here tomorrow for the postmortem examination.

“As you know justice has to be seen to be done, we have agreed as a team that because of that feeling we postpone the examination to tomorrow morning with Doctor Johansen Oduor”, he added

There was also another issue where Cohen’s wife Sarah Wairimu, who is the prime suspect in the billionaire’s murder case, through her lawyer Philip Murgor, insisted that she be allowed to identify the body picked from the crime scene.

“There is the issue of identification of the body. The team representing the lady in custody needs to be here… the lawyer is going to court either to pray that the suspect is here to identify the body or send somebody else,” said the pathologist.

Cohen’s body was retrieved from an underground water tank at his Kileleshwa home last week on Friday, over a month after he went missing.

DCI boss George Kinoti upon discovering the body told reporters that the 71-year-old billionaire had died a “gruesome” death.

“It is a gruesome murder, they took their time to kill innocent Cohen,” said Kinoti.

“He was bound; legs, hands and neck before he was murdered and then they hid him in an underground water tank. They took their time, ” he added.

Police are holding Wairimu, and Peter Karanja, who is estranged husband of Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari.

Karanja, who is said to have been Wairimu’s lover, is reported to have pointed the detectives to Cohen’s remains.

Police are also searching for four other people connected to the murder.

