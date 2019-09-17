Passaris Gives An Update After Undergoing Spine Surgery 

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has announced that her spine surgery was successful and that she feels so much better after the procedure.

In a tweet, updating netizens of her wellbeing, Passaris thanked Kenyans for their support and prayers.

She noted that she is starting her physiotherapy on Tuesday to aid in her recovery.

“Thank God my operation went well. I had my first pain-free night in over two months. Thank you all for having my back, for your prayers and for wishing me well. I start physio today with gratitude in my heart for the blessing of seeing another day,” she tweeted.

On Monday, Passaris underwent a procedure to address issues with her spinal cord.

In a video shared on Monday, she stated: “Admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital for a Medial Branch Block procedure plus Paraspinal L3 to S1 under the care of Dr Thikra Shariff and Mr Livingstone Olunya.”

It is noted that a medial branch nerve block is a procedure in which an anesthetic is injected near small medial nerves connected to a specific facet joint. Several levels of the spine are then injected in one procedure.

The legislator has been experiencing problems with her back for over a decade now.

