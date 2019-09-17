Desperate Oliech Looking For Another Chance After Gor Mahia Sack

Dennis Oliech is looking for another chance to return to active football barely a month after being terminated by Gor Mahia for gross misconduct.

“I’m ready to continue playing now. I can see teams like Wazito and Bandari struggling to score and I’m ready if they show interest in my services. Maybe they fear my demands but I’m ready to listen to their offers if they are interested,” Oliech told the Nairobian.

After a two-year hiatus, the former Harambee Stars skipper signed for the Kenyan champions in January this year in a move that was hailed as the return of the “Menace.”

Read:

But less than a year into his two-year-deal, Gor Mahia got rid of him citing absenteeism, incitement and expressing interest to join politics.

Oliech in return wrote a letter of demand to the club for what he termed wrongful dismissal. In the letter he wanted a Kshs6 million compensation or else he sues the club.

But he has since mellowed, calling for dialogue between him and the club.

“If Gor Mahia wishes to listen to me, I’m ready to consult with my lawyer and my agent who is my brother so as to resolve this issue before it gets to the sports tribunal. They may not have contacted me because of fear of embarrassment but I’m ready to listen to them and reach an agreement.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu