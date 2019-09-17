NCPB Unable To Account For Ksh2.3 Billion Fertiliser Proceeds

Outgoing auditor general Edward Ouko’s latest report has put the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) on the spot over Ksh2.3 billion which it cannot account for.

In the report tabled in parliament, Ouko says the amount is from the sale of 2,303,235 million bags of fertiliser in the year ended June 2018.

The audit realised that the amount was not banked at the Kenya Commercial Bank account for onward transmission to the statement department’s account at the Central Bank of Kenya.

NCPB sold the fertilisers for a subsidised price of Ksh1,500 for a 50kg bag of all planting and top dressing fertilisers like DAP and NPK, CAN, UREA and Ksh1,300 for a 50kg bag of Sulphate Ammonia.

“No evidence was provided to show that the State department carried out any reconciliations for sales made and quantity delivered by or outstanding from each of the suppliers as at June 30,2018,” reads the audit report.

At least 1,200,000 bags of DAP, 1,014,000 bags of CAN, 100,000 bags of NPK, 50,000 bags of blend four and 24,000 of blend nine fertilisers were distributed to various counties in the year under review.

The report reveals that 200,000 bags of DAP were suspiciously introduced into the system, while it is not clear how 100,000 bags of NPK, 50,000 bags of blend four and 24,000 bags of blend nine were distributed.

1,014,000 bags of CAN fertiliser delivered by M/s Export Trading Company Limited was of poor quality.

The audit also faulted the Strategic Grain Reserve Fund which had 3,913,098 bags of maize in the period under review while records at NCPBshow that it had 6,521,481, leaving 2.6 million bags unaccounted for.

