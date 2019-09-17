in SPORTS

Missing Kenyan Boy Featured In AS Roma Video Found

129 Views

as roma, kenyan boy found
[Courtesy]

A 13-year-old Kenyan boy featured in Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s announcement at Roma has been located and returned to his family.

The Italian side had begun a social media campaign in July, which was aimed towards raising awareness of missing children.

The boy was pictured next to Mkhitaryan’s unveiling video in the club’s posts following the Armenian wideman’s loan switch from Arsenal.

Read: Italian Journalist Sacked Over Racial Slur Against Romelu Lukaku

The Kenyan boy featured in Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s announcement at Roma has been located.

The news comes almost a month after the same campaign had helped locate a previously missing girl from London.

Roma had announced the signing of Turkish defender Mert Cetin in August, and once again prominently featured the image of a missing individual.

Read Also: KPL: K’Ogalo Add Ivorian Firepower Gislein Yikpe Gnamian To Their Squad

The Italian side later revealed the news that the girl had been discovered safe.

And in a similar tale of events, the publicity provided by Roma’s newest addition has culminated in the same result.

The 13-year-old had even been found on the same day that Mkhitaryan had registered his maiden strike for Paulo Fonseca’s men against Sassuolo.

The Italian outfit also revealed that a newly edited version of the 30-year-old’s unveiling would be posted in order to publicize the 11 other missing children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Maina Kamanda Reacts To Nyoro’s Public Apology Over Church Chaos
moi girls

Residents Take To The Streets After Woman Was Forced To Give Birth Outside Hospital As Nurses Watch [Video]