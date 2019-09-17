Missing Kenyan Boy Featured In AS Roma Video Found

A 13-year-old Kenyan boy featured in Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s announcement at Roma has been located and returned to his family.

The Italian side had begun a social media campaign in July, which was aimed towards raising awareness of missing children.

The boy was pictured next to Mkhitaryan’s unveiling video in the club’s posts following the Armenian wideman’s loan switch from Arsenal.

The news comes almost a month after the same campaign had helped locate a previously missing girl from London.

Roma had announced the signing of Turkish defender Mert Cetin in August, and once again prominently featured the image of a missing individual.

🛑Brilliant news! A 13-year-old Kenyan boy featured in the #ASRoma announcement video for @HenrikhMkh has been found safe & reunited with his family. The club partnered with the amazing @missingchild_ke in July to raise awareness about cases of children missing in Kenya🛑 pic.twitter.com/MMQExRGj5a — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 16, 2019

The Italian side later revealed the news that the girl had been discovered safe.

And in a similar tale of events, the publicity provided by Roma’s newest addition has culminated in the same result.

The 13-year-old had even been found on the same day that Mkhitaryan had registered his maiden strike for Paulo Fonseca’s men against Sassuolo.

The Italian outfit also revealed that a newly edited version of the 30-year-old’s unveiling would be posted in order to publicize the 11 other missing children.

