Maina Kamanda Reacts To Nyoro’s Public Apology Over Church Chaos

Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Maina Kamanda has accepted Ndindi Nyoro’s apology over recent chaos witnessed at Gituhi Church in Muranga County.

Kamanda, who is allied to Jubilee’s Kieleweke faction clashed with the Tanga Tanga MP over who should introduce guests who graced a fundraising ceremony at the catholic church. This led to a commotion at the church after congregants took sides.

“When your child makes mistakes you counsel him or her, strongly so if necessary — directly or through appropriate persons, ” said Kamanda.

In a statement, the 68-year-old, however, noted that the Kiharu lawmaker shouldn’t repeat the same mistake again.

Nyoro, 33, issued the apology on Sunday at Igwe ACK Church, which is just a few meters from Gitui Catholic Church.

“The Gitui Catholic Church incident was regrettable and on behalf of Mr Maina Kamanda and his team, I apologise to the Catholic Church,” the MP said.

Stating that the incident has been haunting him, the legislator noted that he won’t play politics at the pulpit again.

“My encounter with the police was unpleasant, I was escorted by a convoy of police vehicles and upon reaching Kenol in the middle of the night, the vehicles stopped. I could hear the police responding to calls saying ‘yes sir’, I feared for my life but I appreciate the people of Kiharu for their support and prayers,” he said.

The standoff led to the arrest of Nyoro after he was accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

He, was, however, released from custody and no charges were preferred against him.

The apology came days after the Catholic diocese in Murang’a banned all political functions in the church.

Murang’a bishop James Wainana had demanded an apology after what he termed as a shameful act.

“I have cancelled political invitations following the sad incident until further notice, I also demand an apology from the politicians involved,” he said.

