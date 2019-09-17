Magufuli Thrills Tanzanians With Sauti Sol’s Extravaganza Song During Speech [Video]

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli on Monday left his countrymen amazed after he drew his inspiration from a Kenyan song, Extravaganza.

The President was speaking during the launch of a new radar system in the country when he paused and attempted to sing the hit song as he tried to remember the artists behind it.

The Head of State used the song by boy group, Sauti Sol, to pass a message that he was unmoved by naysayers.

“Ule Wimbo sijui wa mwimbaji gani kule, sijui Sauti Solo sijui sauti nani, anasema wao wakifunika wengine wanafunua, Tukifunika tunafungua hawazuiliwi kufanya kitu. Wakienda kwenye Muziki vyombo vikifungiwa, wao wako ndani, ukiwazuia tayari wao wako humo. Sijui ndo Sauti ya Solo ama nani, nyinyi mtajua, Wanasema wakifunika wao wanafunua wakienda Kusini wao wako kaskazini, wakiwafungia kuingia ndani wanawakuta wako ndani, sasa sisi ni hivyo hivyo,” said Magufuli.

The words left a section of the crowd in stitches.

Hours later, after the clip went viral, elated Sauti Sol group shared it on their Instagram page, thanking Magufuli for recognition.

“Ndio maana tunasema Rais Mhe. Dkt John Magufuli atabaki kileleni. 🔥🔥🙏🏿🇹🇿🐓, ” they captioned the video.

[“This is the reason why President Magufuli will remain in power”]

In the recent past, Magufuli has been on the receiving end of human rights activists’ wrath for allegedly using his power to harass those who have attempted to question his leadership.

He is accused of being behind the irregular arrest, detention and indictment of Erick Kabendera, a freelance journalist in the country.

Reports indicate that press freedom in Tanzania has taken a hit ever since Magufuli came into power in 2015.

The United States, United Kingdom and Canada are some of the countries that have criticized Tanzanian authorities over Kabendera’s predicaments.

The states are now calling for a fair legal process for all citizens.

