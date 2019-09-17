Kitany Snubbed During Late Mzee Linturi’s Burial in Meru

Maryanne Kitany, the estranged wife of Meru senator Mithika Linturi, was on Tuesday snubbed during the burial of the politician’s late father.

According to reports, Mercy Kaimenyi, Linturi’s first wife, was the one listed as late Peter Linturi’s daughter-in-law.

Kitany, a former Chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, was not listed on late Linturi’s eulogy.

On Tuesday, the court heard that Kitany would be absent from ongoing divorce proceedings to pay her last respect to her late “father-in-law.”

“It is an honour and respect… she has a moral, cultural and legal basis to attend the funeral. Whoever will want to cause drama it will not be from our side. We want to pay respect,” she said through her lawyer, Danstan Omari.

On September 3, Kitany applied to have her divorce case proceedings halted after the death of Mzee Linturi citing a “massive death blow.”

“I have instructions from Kitany to pass her sincere condolences to her husband Linturi and to the whole Igembe community for the loss,” Omari said.

Linturi, however, objected to the application through his lawyers who noted that the lies peddled by Kitany could have led to Mzee Linturi’s death.

In the divorce case pitting the two, Kitany insists that she tied the knot with Linturi on March 26, 2016, under the Meru and Nandi customary laws.

Kitany told the court that Linturi had informed her that he was single and available having divorced three wives; Susan Gacheri Kimani, Mercy and Hellen Mumbi Kariuki: “I came in as the fourth wife” she said

However, Lintuti argues that the two were not legally married and that Kitany knew he was married.

It’s on this ground that the senator says Kitany’s divorce prayer can not be granted.

Last month, Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Peter Gisore heard that Kitany had invested her feelings and materials in the relationship.

She stated that she contributed a huge sum of money to build their Ksh36 million house in Meru as well as footing Linturi’s bills.

“The chunk of that money was from my pocket…I gave Ksh. 26million. I gave out that money because we had agreed to stay together as husband and wife…,” she said.

