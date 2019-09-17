Kamene Goro Opens Up On Battling Depression, Almost Taking Her Life

Kiss FM’s Kamene Goro is not afraid to live her truth.

In a candid interview with True Love magazine, the radio presenter opened up about battling depression towards the end of her one year marriage.

Kamene recounts things being so bad between her and her estranged husband that her best option then was taking her own life.

“Towards the end of my marriage I was depressed. I popped about 70 sleeping pills to end it all. But just when I started to feel woozy, I heard a still voice asking, do you not trust me handle this for you. Thankfully there was an AAR a few doors from where I lived. I drove myself there and got my stomach pumped,” she said.

She also revealed that the man was a serial cheater who she caught pants down a couple of times. That did not change his ways.

“Yes my marriage lasted for a about 1 year but we had been together for four years. We had been a civil wedding and were planning a destination one. He was a serial cheat and I busted him a couple of times. I moved to Tanzania to be with him but there was a time I he got me sick and I had to come to Nairobi for treatment,” she continued.

She confessed to fellow women advising her to hold on to her marriage even when it was not working.

“Women contribute to each other’s suffering by misleading each other. He cheated on me till I tried suicide yet I was still being told to hang on. Hang on to what? What kind of role model are you to your daughters when that is the standard you are setting?

The kids will be messed up if you stay despite the cheating, the beating and him not providing. You owe it to them to give yourself better life. Only one woman told me I didn’t deserve that kind of treatment and if I loved myself I should leave. That was five days before the relationship ended,” Kamene added.

Eventually she got away from him and threw herself into her work. This meant working longer hours just to avoid the emotions that come with ending relationships.

“I threw myself into my work. I would get into the office at 7 am in the morning and leave at around 11pm, go have a glass of wine then get home at 1 pm for two hours sleep before starting all over again,” she said.

The Law graduate also talked about being dropped by corporates after revealing the number of men she had been with sometime last year.

The number then stood at 27.

