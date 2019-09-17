Nandi Governor Sang Sacks Three CECs Over Ksh300 Million Graft Allegations

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang on Tuesday morning fired three county executives over an alleged Ksh300 million graft.

In his statement issued on Tuesday, the county chief sacked Transport CEC Engineer Hillary Koech, Lands CEC Stanley Baliach, and Education CEC Valentine Chumo.

The three were fired as they are claimed to have had a hand in the Ksh300 million graft incidences. The missing money was to be used to purchase construction material for ECD schools and more than 100 new tyres in the department of transport.

Commenting on his move, Sang affirmed: “This was necessary in order to stay on course for our transformation agenda. There is a need to re-examine and asses the performance and output of officers and departments in the county.”

Three months ago, the three had been suspended after the unearthing of the graft allegations in their departments.

Following their exit, Sang nominated three people who will be vetted by the county assembly to replace the executives.

Dorice Rono has been nominated to take over the Transport docket, while Philemon Buret will take over the Lands Ministry.

Grace Sugut will take over the Education Ministry.

Sang also nominated Francis Sang for the position of County Secretary in Nandi.