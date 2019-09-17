Eric Omondi Worried About Chipukeezy Who Has Been “Missing” For 9 Days

Comedian Eric Omondi is worried about his friend and fellow comedian Chipukeezy Vinie.

According to the funny man, Chipukeezy has been out of action for nine days now and is not reachable on phone.

In a rather alarming post on Instagram, Eric said that he last heard from his friend while he was in Zanzibar, Tanzania for unknown reasons.

“Hey guys I am looking for this guy, I am officially worried…The last time I spoke to him was 9 days ago, he was in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Since then his phone has been off, I have unsuccessfully tried reaching him on all platforms.

If you know of his whereabouts or if you have been in contact with him, Please let me know 🙏🙏…Tunaeza kua tuna joke na mtu amekula Depression na Stress😰😰😰.”

In August, Chipukeezy terminated his contract with Ebru TV after the management asked him to drop Kartelo as an act on the show.

Eric then recounted receiving calls from the NACADA board member who complained of frustrations from the station.

“I can not count the number of times Chipukeezy called me to Cry, Lament and Complain about Mistreatments and Frustrations at Ebru . I witnessed personally in awe as a watchman stopped Chipukeezy’s car at the gate and asked him to park outside because he was carrying “Vijana strange” ( Guests at the show). It is high time Media Houses started treating Artists with due respect. ” Eric wrote.

