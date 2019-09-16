in NEWS, POLITICS

Let’s Sweep IEBC Clean, MP Otiende Amollo Says Over Mariga Clearance

199 Views

otiende amollo
[Courtesy]

Rarieda member of parliament Otiende Amollo has called for an overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) following the clearance of McDonald Mariga to vie for Kibra seat on Jubilee ticket.

In a tweet, Amollo faulted the decision by the IEBC to clear Mariga, who had been barred form contesting for the seat on grounds that his name was not found in the voter’s register.

The tribunal headed by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Boya Molu and Prof. Abdi Guliye ruled that the Jubilee candidate was duly registered as a voter.

Read: IEBC Tribunal Clears Jubilee’s Mariga To Contest For Kibra By-election

“The complainant is duly registered as a voter. The respondent’s decision of September 10, 2019, declining the nomination of the complainant on account that he was not registered as a voter is hereby set aside,” said Chebukati.

“Listening to the Pontifications & Prevarications Of The IEBC Commissioners; It is clear to me, more than before, that we must Sweep the Commission Clean at the Top Levels!” tweeted Amollo.

 

Renowned lawyer Donald Kipkorir also faulted IEBC, terming the decision as “great traverse of justice”.

“With tremendous respect, I wholly disagree with IEBC ruling on McDonald Mariga. That the law PROHIBITS all residents of Kibra from registering as Voters once the Seat was declared Vacant but allow Outsiders to register as Voters & contest the seat is a Great Travesty Of Justice,” he tweeted.

Chebukati on Monday directed Kibra constituency Returning Officer Beatrice Muli to process Mariga’s application ahead of the mini-polls.

“The respondent is hereby ordered to process the complainant’s application for nomination as the Jubilee Party’s candidate for the Kibra constituency by-election slated for Nov 7, 2019 in accordance with the law. Each party shall bear their own costs, ” Chebukati said.

Here are some reactions about the development:-

 

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

mariga

IEBC Tribunal Clears Jubilee’s Mariga To Contest In Kibra By-election

Tanzanian Songbird Ray C In Pain After Suffering A Miscarriage [Photo]