Brother To Suspect In Ksh72 Million ATM Heist Arrested, Ksh2.8 Million Recovered From Granny’s House

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested another suspect in the Ksh72 million Standard Chartered bank heist.

The suspect identified as John Mulei Kamau was arrested in Machakos county on Monday morning.

During the operation, detectives recovered Ksh2.8 million from Mulei’s 60-year-old grandmother’s house in Muumaandu, in the same county.

The grandmother identified as Mary Kyalo is also in police custody.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the suspect, Mulei, is a brother to Bernard Mwendwa who was arrested last week for being in possession of the stolen money.

“Officers still combing the scene as further investigations continue. Necessary police action being taken, ” said DCI.

Last week, six suspects including three police officers were charged with robbery with violence.

The officers, Chris Machogi, Duncan Luvuga and Boniface Mutua alongside Vincent Owuor, Alex Mutuku and Francis Muriuki appeared before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Courts.

They denied all charges levelled against them and were freed on Ksh1 million bond.

The magistrate, further, ordered the suspects to deposit their travel documents.

On Monday last week, the six through their lawyer Cliff Ombeta claimed that they had been tortured while in police custody and were in need of medical attention.

“The police pierced Owuor’s finger with a needle and forced pepper into his system so that he could confess he is a police officer,” Ombeta told the court.

Police Corporal Duncan Kaveshi, displayed head and arm injuries inflicted by what he said was a police assault.

The court ordered that the men receive treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

“The suspects will receive medical attention before the court rules on their detention on Tuesday at 2.30pm,” Mutuku ruled.

They allegedly posed as police officers escorting cash-in-transit from the G4S headquarters along Witu Road.

