in NEWS

Six Killed, Three Severely Injured In Accident Along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway [Photos]

169 Views

[Courtesy]

Six people have been reported dead on Monday following an accident that took place along Mombasa -Nairobi highway.

It is reported that the accident involved a matatu, personal cars, and a truck.

[Courtesy]
The fatal morning accident happened at Makobeni area on the Rabai-Kaloleni road in Kilifi County.

[Courtesy]
Read: Eight Killed After Trailer Collides With Modern Coast Bus In Uganda [Photos]

[Courtesy]
This happens a day after  Modern Coast Bus was involved in a grisly accident along the Iganga-Bugiri highway in Uganda, killing eight people.

The 5.30 am accident occurred after a trailer collided with the bus that was traveling from Kenya.

The driver of the trailer is claimed to have lost control and veered to the right-hand side of the road where he collided with the bus.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

tob cohen, sarah wairimu

DCI, Lawyers Barred From Making Public Statements On Cohen’s Case
jimmy gait

Jimmy Gait Flies Back Home After Undergoing Treatment In India (Video)