Six Killed, Three Severely Injured In Accident Along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway [Photos]

Six people have been reported dead on Monday following an accident that took place along Mombasa -Nairobi highway.

It is reported that the accident involved a matatu, personal cars, and a truck.

The fatal morning accident happened at Makobeni area on the Rabai-Kaloleni road in Kilifi County.

This happens a day after Modern Coast Bus was involved in a grisly accident along the Iganga-Bugiri highway in Uganda, killing eight people.

The 5.30 am accident occurred after a trailer collided with the bus that was traveling from Kenya.

The driver of the trailer is claimed to have lost control and veered to the right-hand side of the road where he collided with the bus.

