Tanzanian Songbird Ray C In Pain After Suffering A Miscarriage [Photo]

Tanzanian songbird Rehema Chalamila popularly known as Ray C has disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage with her boyfriend.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, Ray C asked women to advise her on how to keep a pregnancy to avoid losing the baby.

She further expressed her sadness over the loss noting that she as in pain after losing her child and she couldn’t keep quiet about it.

Ray C mentioned this as she captioned a picture of self in the hospital.

Last year, the veteran musician introduced her boyfriend to the public as she took to social media to share their photos chilling.

Ray C had recently traveled to the United Kingdom for a show alongside fellow Tanzanian musicians Rosa Ree, Aslay, Mheshimiwa Temba and Ben Pol but she decided to extend her stay in the UK to be with her boyfriend.

The Tanzanian artist has been on the headlines in the recent past over her struggles with drug addiction.

Following her struggle, former Tanzanian president Jakayo Kikwete offered her help and now she is a recovering addict.

