Esther Passaris Admitted At Aga Khan Hospital, To Undergo Spinal Cord Surgery

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was on Monday admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital.

In a video shared by the legislator, Passaris informed Kenyans that she is set to undergo a procedure to address issues with her spinal cord.

She stated: “Admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital for a Medial Branch Block procedure plus Paraspinal L3 to S1 under the care of Dr Thikra Shariff and Mr Livingstone Olunya.”

It is noted that a medial branch nerve block is a procedure in which an anesthetic is injected near small medial nerves connected to a specific facet joint. Several levels of the spine are then injected in one procedure.

In the video shared, the Woman Rep noted that she has been having issues with her back for a long time and has been experiencing pain for over a decade now.

She explained in detail about her medical treatment journey and how she has been straining over time.

“I miss gyming, I have not been able to exercise. I can’t walk for more than half an hour. I can’t sleep at night and that’s why I look exhausted. Even with the painkillers, I can’t sleep,” she mentioned.

She further noted that the procedures she has undergone both in Kenya and abroad have been quite expensive. However, she expressed her gratitude to her insurance for enabling her to access the medical help she has always needed.

In June, members of parliament created a fuss after Passaris showed up with a bag pack which became a debate in the house for a few minutes.

The House Majority leader Aden Duale took issue with the Nairobi women representative choice of bag stating that it posed a security threat.

Passaris then took her time to explain that the reason she carried that bag was that she had had a back issue and that her doctor advised that she should balance the weight.

