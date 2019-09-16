Murkomen Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining An Injury During Football Match In Kitui[Photos]

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen was on Monday evening rushed to Neema Hospital after suffering an injury during a football match in Kitui.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator was rushed to the facility by an ambulance after sustaining an injury during the match between senators and Kitui MCAs.

His inuries were not severe, hence he was discharged later in the evening.

The Senate members were playing at Kitui showground when an opponent tackled him roughly, injuring him.

The match was part of the activities that the senators were engaging into as they are in Kitui for a week for plenary and committee sittings that will take place within the Kitui county assembly.

The legislators are in Governor Charity Ngilu-led county as part of the “Senate Mashinani” initiative.”

The lawmakers’ team, dubbed Bunge Team, managed to beat the MCAs 3- 2.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu