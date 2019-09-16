Kitany Insists On Attending Linturi’s Father’s Burial On Tuesday

Mariane Kitany has insisted on attending the burial of Senator Mithika Linturi’s father that will be held on Tuesday in Meru.

According to the former chief of staff at the Deputy President William Ruto’s office, she only wants to pay her last respects to her father-in-law.

“It is the honour and respect… she has a moral, cultural and legal basis to attend the funeral. Whoever will want to cause drama it will not be from our side. We want to pay respect,” she said through her lawyer, Danstan Omari.

On September 3 Kitany applied to have her divorce case proceedings halted citing a “massive death blow.”

“I have instructions from Kitany to pass her sincere condolences to her husband Linturi and to the whole Igembe community for the loss,” Omari said.

Linturi on his part sought to continue with the case, noting that his father died after learning that Kitany allegedly built a home for his son.

“Under Meru customary law his father has been in a weak state of mind when he learned that a woman crossed boundaries to go build a house for his son yet he is a member of the Njuri Njeke. It’s demeaning. His death is attributed from shock…he couldn’t believe that a woman came to build a house for his son. It’s unfortunate that we have to say this,” his lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu told the court.

