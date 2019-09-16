IEBC Tribunal Clears Jubilee’s Mariga To Contest In Kibra By-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Tribunal has cleared McDonald Mariga to contest in the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

The tribunal headed by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Boya Molu and Prof. Abdi Guliye ruled that the Jubilee candidate was duly registered as a voter.

“The complainant is duly registered as a voter. The respondent’s decision of September 10, 2019, declining the nomination of the complainant on account that he was not registered as a voter is hereby set aside,” said Chebukati.

Speaking after the declaration, Mariga stated that he’s ready for the battle adding that he won’t be destructed by naysayers.

Mariga was flanked by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who stated that justice had finally been served.

“Ushindi utakaopatikana utakuwa wa watu wa Kibra… Kama chama cha Jubilee tutampa support Mariga” ~ Seneta Kipchumba Murkomen#SemaNaCitizen pic.twitter.com/plmDu67YmV — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 16, 2019

On the Mariga’s goal earlier ruled out for offside,the referee after detailed analysis of the VAR’s register has concluded that it was a perfect goal. Play resumes with the opponents destabilized,Mariga’s team reenergized &their fans are ecstatic. Game on&May the best team win! pic.twitter.com/FGxc2LZUjU — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 16, 2019

The international football star had been barred from contesting on grounds that he was not a registered voter.

This was after Kibra constituency Returning Officer Beatrice Muli found his name missing from the 2017 voter register on Tuesday, last week.

Chebukati on Monday directed Ms Muli to process Mariga’s application ahead of the mini-polls.

“The respondent is hereby ordered to process the complainant’s application for nomination as the Jubilee Party’s candidate for the Kibra constituency by-election slated for Nov 7, 2019 in accordance with the law. Each party shall bear their own costs, ” Chebukati added.

Last week, the tribunal heard that the returning officer’s decision to block Mariga’s candidature was ill-informed.

“The complainant is indeed a registered voter .. he was registered on August 26th as a voter in Kariokor Social Hall polling station in Starehe Constituency,” Mariga said on Wednesday last week in a sworn affidavit.

The complainant added, “The decision (to bar him from contesting) is improper null and void for want of lawful invalidation since the complainant is actually a registered voter.”

Following the Monday ruling, Mariga will face ODM’s Benard Otieno Okoth alias Imran, Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Editar Achieng of Ukweli Party, Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi and a number of independent candidates contesting for the seat.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi declared the Kibra constituency seat vacant on August 14 following the demise of Ken Okoth.

