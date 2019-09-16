in NEWS

Another G4S Employee Arrested, DCI Recover Ksh1 Million From His Father-in-law’s Home

Another G4S security employee has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection to the Ksh72 million heist.

According to the DCI, they acted on a tip-off that led to the arrest of Bernard Sewanga at a newly rented house in Ruiru where he had reportedly gone to hide after the heist.

The suspect then led the officers to the home of his father-in-law in Lurambi, Kakamega County where the detectives recovered Ksh1 million which had been buried in a cowshed.

It is after the suspect was arrested-in a newly rented Hse-in #Ruiru that he led DCI Detectives to #Lurambi, Kakamega in the Homestead of his Father-in-law where the Cash was found hidden in a black bag and buried in the cow shade,” DCI tweeted.

The suspect, Mr Sewanga is currently in police custody awaiting his arraignment.

His arrest comes hours after two other suspects were arrested in connection to the heist and Ksh.2,389,000 recovered.

John Kamau Mulei was arrested at Muumaandu in Machakos County and led the detectives to the house of his 60-year-old grandmother Mary Kyalo at Kalumoni where the money was recovered.

