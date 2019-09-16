Edwin Kibet, Celestine Chepchirchir Lead Kenyan Clean Sweep At Cape Town Marathon

Kenyan marathon runners reclaimed their pride at this year’s Cape Town Marathon after managing to win the men’s and women’s titles on Sunday.

The race, which has been dominated by Ethiopian Marathon runners in the last two years saw Kenya’s Edwin Kibet KOECH and Daniel Muindi Muteti pick the winners and first runners up title in the only International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Gold Label event in Africa.

Leading a massive field of more than 7,000 entrants, Koech breezed through the scenic Cape Town Course finishing in a time of 02:09:20 just five seconds ahead of compatriot Muteti and third placed Moroccan Marathon runner Mohamed Ziani.

In the women’s’ race, Kenya’s Celestine Chepchirchir sustained the pace in a time of 02:26:44 to break the course record and outrun Ethiopian marathon runners Nurit Shimels Yimam and Gete Mindaye who finished second and third in a time of 02:27:40 and 02:28:32 respectively.

Other Kenyan runners Samuel Theuri Mwaniki and Kipkemoi Kipsang finished sixth and eighth overall.

This year’s Cape Town Marathon was staged under close scrutiny by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) as the annual event aims to better its participant and spectator appeal by applying for the Federation’s new Platinum Label status.

The new IAAF Platinum Label will be granted from 2020 to races meeting a full set of new requirements and regulations. These range from the inclusion of a quota of international elite athletes, validation of the course, and photo-finish devices, through well-staffed refreshment stations and sound electronic-timing data-processing and results reporting, to sufficient medical services and local and international television-broadcast support.

Top Ten finishers (MALE)

1. Edwin Kibet 02:09:20 Kenya

2. Daniel Muindi 02:09:25 Kenya

3. Mohamed Ziani 02:09:29 Morocco

4. Elroy Galant 02:10:31 South Africa

5. Khoarahlane Joseph 02:11:04 Lesotho

6. Samuel Theuri 02:11:06 Kenya

7. Motlokoa Clement 02:12:09 Leshotho

8. Kipkemoi Kipsang 02:12:45 Kenya

9. Abdi Fufa Nigassa 02:13:33 Ethiopia

10. Sibusiso Nzima 02:13:41 South Africa

