DCI, Lawyers Barred From Making Public Statements On Cohen’s Case

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), DPP, victims and the defense team in the case of Tob Cohen have been gagged from addressing the media.

Justice Jessie Lessit on Monday ordered that the media should only report on what happens in court.

The accused person Sarah Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor sought a bail application arguing that his client has been in custody 20 days too long.

Read:

Murgor also noted that Cohen’s widow should be fighting for her 50 percent stake in the Sh400 million estate that has apparently been willed to his sister, Gabriele Cohen.

“Wairimu needs to be out fighting for her rights as she has a 50 per cent stake to all the property,” Wairimu’s lawyer said.

Justice Lessit however ordered for a mental evaluation test in two weeks before Wairimu takes a plea.

Read Also:

A postmortem on the golfer’s body was scheduled for Monday but has since been postponed to Tuesday 9am.

Cohen’s body was retrieved from an underground water tank in his home 40 days after he went missing.

DCI boss George Kinoti upon discovering the body told reporters that the 71 year old billionaire had died a “gruesome” death.

Read Also:

Police have in custody a Peter Karanja, Gilgil MP Martha Wangari’s ex-husband, who is said to have pointed the detectives to Cohen’s remains.

He is also said to have been Wairimu’s love.

Police are also searching for four other people connected to the murder.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu