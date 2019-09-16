Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Denies Threatening Woman Allegedly Pregnant By Him

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip is on the spot following a classic case of “hit and run.”

According to the woman, Hanifa Were, she met the legislator on Facebook in April and there began a short-lived love story.

Addressing journalists on Sunday at the Muslims for Human Rights offices, Ms Were who has a 15 year old daughter said that she and the senator started talking on another Facebook application, Messenger, after which they met in Nairobi.

“He inboxed me through Messenger after seeing my Facebook page. At first he told me he had a business idea he wanted to share with me but things changed later when we met,” she recounted.

After exchanging a series of messages, the woman claimed that they met in Nairobi and stayed at Loitiptip’s home for two days.

Later, the 33 year old legislator told the woman that he needed to leave for Kisumu for a security meeting. After this, she said, he vanished.

Three weeks later, she started feeling unwell and upon taking a test, she found that she was indeed expectant.

“He never got in touch with me again. After three weeks, I started feeling unwell and when I took a test, I found out I was pregnant,” Ms Were narrated.

She further accused Loitiptip of threatening her to keep mum about the issue. The woman noted that she has on three separate occasions been trailed by suspicious looking people.

She has reported the matter at Kadzandani police post and recorded statements at the Dog Section and Nyali police station.

But according to Loitiptip who is dating Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, Were is older than him and there was no way the relationship was going to work.

He also mentioned that she was only trying to force herself on him but he was not interested.

“I knew her for less than a week. I thought it was a relationship that would blossom into something more serious but my expectations were not met,” he said.

Speaking in Mkomani in Nyali constituency, he denied sending goons to trail her adding that she is being used to tarnish his name.

“I have a lot of enemies. If I could be sending goons to everyone who wrongs me, how many people could have been hurt by now? I cannot do that,” he said.

In this regard, the senator has recorded statements with the police.

He also accused her of insulting his current fiance on social media.

The matter is being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

