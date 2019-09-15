Hope You Got Money For Food, Wazito Owner Ricardo Bardoer Mocks Broke Gor Mahia

Wazito FC owner Ricardo Bardoer has mocked broke Gor Mahia saying he hopes that the club got enough money to buy food for their players.

Gor are presently in Blida, Algeria where they will face USM Alger in the CAF Champions League.

The trip was doubtful due to lack of finances to buy air tickets and it took a last ditch lobbying for the government to bail them out.

“It does warm my heart that football giants Gor was bailed out. Hopefully they got enough money so they can buy food for their players,” Ricardo Tweeted.

He added: “You are gaining respect of the international football community! Please carry on being a strong and well run club.”

The Kenyan champions are living on the edge financially after their main sponsor, SportPesa pulled out last month.

