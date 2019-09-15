Prison Warder Shoots Dead Colleague In Hola Prison

A prison warder in Hola Prison, Tana River County has shot to death his colleague.

According to County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng who confirmed the shooting, the incident took place at around 6am.

The shooter is reported to have shot Mr Joseph Katama accidentally after he was handed a pistol to keep at the armoury.

“It appears the officer did not check the gun only to realise that it had an extra bullet,” said Mr Ochieng.

Mr Katana was taken to Malindi Sub-County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

