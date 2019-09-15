ODM’s Norman Magaya Flown To India For Specialised Medical Treatment

National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya has been flown to India to seek specialised medical treatment.

Magaya has been in and out of hospital since December 2017, when he suffered a heart attack.

He first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

In a statement on Sunday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication director Philip Etale stated that Magaya will be out of the country for 12 to 15 days and that he will be under the care of a panel of expert doctors.

“The Orange Party continues to stand with our luminary through this process until his return, ” said Etale.

"The Orange Party continues to stand with our luminary through this process until his return, " said Etale.

This comes barely two weeks after ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said Magaya had been admitted at the ICU as a precautionary measure ahead of his evacuation for further treatment.

“Mr Norman Magaya is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital Intensive Care Unit as a precautionary measure ahead of his evacuation abroad for comprehensive treatment,” Sifuna stated.

There were claims that the party had neglected Magaya as he battles his ailment.

Blogger Dikembe Disembe alleged that Orange House had failed to execute an order by opposition leader Raila Odinga to foot Mr Magaya’s medical bills.

Sifuna, however, dismissed Disembe’s claims saying Magaya had no pending medical bills thanks to the ODM support.

Magaya also came out to defend his party leadership, saying “I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in the hospital on three occasions latest being last week. On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the ODM party have stood with me,” he posted on Twitter.

