Meru Bartender Who Went Missing On Thursday Found Murdered

Anne Kathure. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The police have found the body of 24-year-old Anne Kathure, a bartender who went missing on Thursday night dumped at Gachanka village near Meru town.

Her clothes were found near the bar where she worked, after her husband reported her disappearance on Friday Morning.

Nicholas Murimi, Ms Kathure’s husband, said that her wife did not get back home at the end of her shift at 11.00 pm.

They however managed to get clothes Ms Kathure wore on Thursday including a trouser, a top, jumper, pair of shoes and a brassiere dumped outside their house.

“I was worried when she did not turn up and her phone was switched off. None of her colleagues would tell me anything concrete about what time she had left the club,” said Murimi.

The couple had a child aged 15 months.

North Imenti Directorate of criminal investigation boss James Githinji confirmed Kathure’s disappearance and said they had launched investigations into the matter.

“This matter was initially under the OCS and we just took over on Saturday and we have detectives involved,” said Githinji.

