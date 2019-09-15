Wasafi’s Mbosso Speaks After Being Humiliated, Disowned At Baby Mama’s Burial Ceremony [Video]

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) signee Mbosso has opened up on having a sour relationship with his late baby mama Boss Martha’s family.
The Bongo star was on Friday left devastated after he was humiliated and disowned when he attended Matha’s funeral service.
This is after the late Martha’s family representative, who read her eulogy, stated that the deceased did not leave behind any child.
Commenting on the matter while speaking during an interview with Mwananchi, Mbosso stated that the bad blood with the family is ‘not new’.
He revealed that the family had disowned him severally in the past.
“Nimeshiriki mazishi (ya Martha) familia yake isingeweza kunizuia kwa sababu inafahamu nini kinaendelea kati yangu nayeye. Kitendo cha kunikana si kipya na nilitarajia watafanya hiyo kwa sababu walishanikana siku nyingi, loosely translating to, I attended late Martha’s burial, the family couldn’t stop me because they were aware of our relationship. However, the sad incident of them disowning me is not new, they have done that severally and I expected it…” said Mbosso.
The ‘Jibebe’ hitmaker, however, stated that he’s looking forward to a time the family will acknowledge the fact that he sired a daughter with their kin.
Martha, a Tanzanian actress and a comedienne, died on Wednesday after a short illness.
In an emotional tribute, Mbosso mourned Martha as a bubbly person.
He disclosed that he had an on-off secret love affair with Martha that lasted five years and that they had a child together before they split.
Licha ya Vipingamizi Vingi juu ya Mimi kuwa na Wewe takribani au ndani ya zaidi ya Miaka Mitano (5) iliyopita, hatukuacha kuonyeshana ni kiasi gani tulikuwa tunahitajiana sana kwenye Safari yetu ya maisha , Japo jitihada zetu hazikuweza kufanikisha Mimi na wewe Kuwa Pamoja .., ila mbegu tuliyoipanda vuno letu ulichagua Liwe siri baina yangu Mimi na wewe.., sikukubishia japo Mwazoni nilikukatalia kwa sababu 'najijua kifua cha Kuficha Siri sina..' , ila nikakuahidi sitadiriki kuitoa Popote na hata waliotuhisi tulikuwa tunawakatalia.., iwe Faragha au mbele ya hadhira tulitamka Sio Kweli, Hapana, Hakuna Kitu Kama hicho..' Hayo ndo yalikuwa Majibu Yetu.., "Sasa Umeondoka bila kunipa ruksa juu ya hili Je, niendelee kuitunza hii siri .., na Je, anavyoendelea Kukua akija kuniuliza na nikwambia Mama alisema uwe siri atanielewa Kweli ''.." ?.. Wallah Moyo wangu unauma Martha , hukupaswa kuondoka wakati huu, Mapema mno Dah ..!! "Nenda Martha Mwingi Furaha na Ucheshi , Hata Mama Kasema Leo Msiba..:, ' jana ulikuwa unatabasamu hadi ulipofumba Macho , "Innalillah Wainnailaih Raajuun " ..' Mwenyezi Mungu akupe Kauli thabiti inshaallah.., ' Lala salama Martha 🙏 #RIPMARTHA #LALASALAMAMARTHA
