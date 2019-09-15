MP Maina Kamanda And Kieleweke Team Chased From Church In Nanyuki [Video]

Nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda’s effort to attend a church service at AIPCA in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, was thwarted after he was turned away by irate congregants.

In videos and photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, the members holding placards and chanting anti-Kamanda slogans blocked the lawmaker from accessing the church.

The crowd accused the 68-year-old of engaging in small fights with youthful politicians from the Mount Kenya region who are opposed to Kieleweke views.

Leaders allied to Kieleweke faction, who were in Kamanda’s company, were also turned away.

#KOTLoyals #TukoNaRuto #HustlersNationGrows pic.twitter.com/4rcjqHy84L — Mukami Wa Embu 🇰🇪 (@MukamiWaEmbu) September 15, 2019

This comes a week after the lawmaker clashed with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro at Gitui Catholic Church in Murang’a County.

Nyoro, who is allied to Tanga Tanga Jubilee group, disagreed with Kamanda over who should invite guests who graced a fundraising ceremony at the catholic church.

The standoff between the two and their supporters led to the arrest of the Kiharu lawmaker on Monday night after he was accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was set to be arrested on Sunday night but sought refuge at Royal Media Services offices in Hurlingham.

Nyoro was released from police custody hours later.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who is also Ndindi’s lawyer, stated that his client had been freed unconditionally and no charges will be preferred against him.

Speaking after his release, Nyoro stated that some people in government are keen at frustrating him over his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Nyoro noted that he will not be forced by any political figures to sell ODM leader Raila Odinga as an aspiring candidate ahead of the 2022 elections.

He noted that he cannot “sell Odinga’s agendas” because his constituents will not embrace him.

Commenting on the scuffle in today’s service at Igwe ACK Church a few meters from Gitui Catholic Church, Nyoro apologised over the chaotic scenes witnessed last week.

“The Gitui Catholic Church incident was regrettable and on behalf of Mr Maina Kamanda and his team, I apologise to the Catholic Church,” the MP said.

