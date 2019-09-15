in NEWS

Kenyans Bash Lawyer Philip Murgor For Claiming Sarah Wairimu’s Innocence In Tob Cohen Murder

Philip Murgor. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor was on the receiving end of Kenyans wrath this weekend after accusing the police of stage managing the discovery of tycoon Tob Cohen’s body, who was murdered almost two months ago.

Lawyer Philip Murgor has dismissed claims that Sarah Wairimu had a hand in the alleged murder of her husband Tob Cohen.

“Wairimu has been in detention for 17 days. Wairimu had no opportunity to do anything in her house. I have talked to pathologists, and they have said there is no possibility that after close to 50 days a body would be found in a state that Cohen’s was in,” Murgor said.

Murgor maintained there was no evidence linking his client to the alleged murder because there are no witness statements.

He also blamed the police for not having the company of Ms Wairimu during the discovery of the body, or her lawyer.

On Friday, Murgor also questioned how DCI Kinoti knew the remain belonged to the golfer before they were pulled out.

“There is a sewage system and it had fresh cement covering the manhole cover. They all knew that is what they wanted to dig. They dug it and removed the cover. Kinoti had already known it was Cohen and announced it. We want to know how he knew it was Tob Cohen before he came out as the body was retrieved over an hour later,” the advocate said.

However, Kenyans on Twitter popularly known as KOT descended on the lawyer, accusing him of misleading the public and the court.

Here are some reactions:-

Wairimu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

