Kenyans Bash Lawyer Philip Murgor For Claiming Sarah Wairimu’s Innocence In Tob Cohen Murder

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor was on the receiving end of Kenyans wrath this weekend after accusing the police of stage managing the discovery of tycoon Tob Cohen’s body, who was murdered almost two months ago.

Lawyer Philip Murgor has dismissed claims that Sarah Wairimu had a hand in the alleged murder of her husband Tob Cohen.

“Wairimu has been in detention for 17 days. Wairimu had no opportunity to do anything in her house. I have talked to pathologists, and they have said there is no possibility that after close to 50 days a body would be found in a state that Cohen’s was in,” Murgor said.

Murgor maintained there was no evidence linking his client to the alleged murder because there are no witness statements.

He also blamed the police for not having the company of Ms Wairimu during the discovery of the body, or her lawyer.

On Friday, Murgor also questioned how DCI Kinoti knew the remain belonged to the golfer before they were pulled out.

“There is a sewage system and it had fresh cement covering the manhole cover. They all knew that is what they wanted to dig. They dug it and removed the cover. Kinoti had already known it was Cohen and announced it. We want to know how he knew it was Tob Cohen before he came out as the body was retrieved over an hour later,” the advocate said.

However, Kenyans on Twitter popularly known as KOT descended on the lawyer, accusing him of misleading the public and the court.

Some one tell Murgor that misleading the court is as good as giving false whitness. — Sonteddy Toroitich Isaac (@Teddy_izoe) September 15, 2019

If Philip Murgor was sincere in his submissions then he should first embark on a mission of sanitising his client after misleading the DCI that Tob Cohen was in Thailand for business venture.What was her intention if not circumventing justice?why did she lie?where was her phone? — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) September 15, 2019

Do you know when Philip Murgor was ODPP he never even jailed a cockroach leave alone a human being! — Leakey Lesilantoi™ (@L_Lesilantoi) September 15, 2019

Philip Murgor failed as director of public prosecution.Instead of finding a better channel of pulling a showdown between his tenure & that of the great Hajji he should begin by appreciating that Sarah is a criminal and then embark on a journey of ensuring she gets lean jail terms — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) September 15, 2019

To decipher cleverly what type of lawyer is Philip Murgor you need not to go farther beyond his tenure as a director of public prosecutions.He has proven beyond meaningful doubt that indeed he lacks ability within his professional precincts.He had to pull a media attraction stunt — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) September 15, 2019

Murgor doing what lawyers do best. Lie in your straight face and you won’t even deny but get convinced. — baba Dan (@chezanamaneno) September 15, 2019

