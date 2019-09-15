Eight Killed After Trailer Collides With Modern Coast Bus In Uganda [Photos]

At least eight people have been confirmed dead and several injured after a Modern Coast Bus was involved in a grisly accident along the Iganga-Bugiri highway in Uganda on Sunday morning.

Uganda’s Daily Monitor reports indicate that the 5.30 am accident occurred after a trailer collided with the bus that was travelling from Kenya.

The driver of the trailer is said to have lost control and veered to the right-hand side of the road where he collided with the bus.

Hopkins Twesiga, officer-in-charge of traffic at Bugiri Police Station, said three people died on the spot, while the other five died on their way to Bugiri Hospital and upon arrival at the health facility.

The officer stated that six of those who died were passengers in the bus. The driver of the truck and his assistant died on the spot.

The Kenyan bus had 40 passengers at the time of the accident.

The survivors were taken to different hospitals including Bugiri, Iganga and Fast Line Medical Centre in Bugiri.

“We are yet to identify the exact cause of the accident because we picked some bottles of waragi in the trailer and suspect that the driver was drunk,” Mr Twesiga said.

