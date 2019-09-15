Carol Radull’s Message To Fans After Successful Surgery

Radio presenter Carol Radull has announced that her sinus surgery was successful.

This comes just days after she revealed that she was taking a break from social media to undergo the crucial surgery.

Radull, in a tweet on Saturday, thanked her fans for their prayers saying that she’s dealing with some pain after the successful operation.

“Hi. God was in control and my surgery to unblock my sinuses went well. Just dealing with the pain which will pass.

“Thanks for all your good wishes. I truly appreciate each one of you and when feeling better I will read each and every message, ” she wrote.

She noted that for now, she has to endure the discomfort of breathing through her mouth since her nose is blocked.

“Just dealing with this pain and discomfort; since my nose is blocked so I have to breathe through my mouth for two days. Otherwise, I’m great!” she wrote.

The Radio Africa queen is arguably one of the most celebrated female football enthusiasts.

She is known for her show dubbed ‘The Score’ that she has been hosting at Kiss Fm for years now.

