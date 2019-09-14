KPL: Wazito FC Owner Ricardo Badoer Slams Team After Back To Back Draws

Wazito FC owner Ricardo Badoer slammed the team after registering their second consecutive league draw against Western Stima in Kisumu on Saturday.

The Kenyan Premier League new moneybags kicked off the new season with a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar a fortnight back before today’s barren draw against Stima.

In his characteristic fashion, Ricardo took to Twitter to vent his frustrations, slamming the entire team for poor performance except goalkeeper Kevin Omondi whom he praised for “saving their a***.”

“Second game and Second Draw for Wazito FC. our Goalie Kevin (Omondi) for sure saved our ass! He gets 10 points while rest of the team get F as in f******g s**t. We have a lot of work on our hands,” Ricardo Tweeted.

Wazito recruited heavily ahead of the new season, roping in veterans like Karim Nzigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana and Ali Abondo.

Ricardo made it known that they would go for nothing short of the league glory after the heavy investment, however, after the two matches, a lot is already being asked of them and their title ambitions.

The team is yet to show cohesion and still remains a collection of a galaxy of former stars.

Wazito next face AFC Leopards, who play Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday, and Ricardo has declared the match a must win.

