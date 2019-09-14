President Uhuru Among Leaders Attending Mugabe’s Funeral In Zimbwabwe [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday arrived in Harare, Zimbabwe for the state funeral of former President Robert Mugabe.

Uhuru is among leaders who will participate in the final rites for the former president which are being held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Following his death, Uhuru ordered that the Kenyan flag be flown half-mast in honor of Zimbabwe’s founding father.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Harare to attend the State Funeral of Former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe. The Funeral being held at the National Sports Stadium, Harare is attended by several Heads of State and Government. pic.twitter.com/bbHAuw4UC7 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) September 14, 2019

Uhuru eulogized Mugabe as a freedom fighter, a Pan Africanist and an elder statesman.

Mugabe died last week on Thursday in Singapore at the age of 95.

According to the funeral programme, other presidents in attendance include Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Edgar Lungu of Zambia, Hage Geingob of Namibia and Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea.

Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Peter Mutharika of Malawi, Joao Lourenco of Angola, Brahim Ghali of Saharawi have also graced the ceremony.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu