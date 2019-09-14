Family Demands Answers After School Ordered Postmortem On Son Before Informing Them Of His Death

Isibania Boys High School is in trouble following the mysterious death of a form one boy who had just reported to the institution.

Speaking to the media, the family of the deceased claimed that the school had performed a postmortem on the boy’s body without approval from the family.

According to a representative of the family, Fredrick Oyugi’s death was announced to the family after the body was transferred to the mortuary.

The school claimed that the boy had just collapsed and died while attending a Math class.

The representative stated: “He wasn’t sick and left home on Thursday, we don’t believe the school, that the boy had just collapsed in class during a math lesson.

“We want to know why they took him to the mortuary and went on to operate on him before letting us know.”

Additionally, the representative lamented noting that the doctors who performed the postmortem are to be faulted as no family member was present to authorize the procedure.

She exclaimed: “Any time someone dies, a family member must be present. They must produce their identity documents and decide where to preserve the body.”

In their defense, the school claimed to have tried to reach the boy’s mother but she was not picking her calls.

The boy’s death was confirmed by the Migori Sub County Director of Education, Mr Mathera.

