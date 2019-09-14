Sarah Wairimu’s Lawyer Philip Murgor Maintains That She Is Innocent, Casts Doubt On DCI Investigations

Sarah Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor has maintained that she is innocent.

Murogor also cast doubts into the DCI investigations that led to the discovery of her estranged husband Tob Cohen’s remains.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday, the advocate noted that the detectives had combed Wairimu’s home for evidence linking her to Cohen’s disappearance, unsuccessfully for 17 days during which she has been in custody.

Murgor also noted that it is impossible for a body to be in the state that Cohen’s was in after close to 50 days.

“I have talked to pathologists, and they have said there is no possibility that after close to 50 days a body would be found in a state that Cohen’s was in,” he said.

He further told journos that the accused person who was on Thursday charged with murder was allowed into her home twice in 17 days under supervision.

“The two times she was allowed access to her house, she was escorted by DCI detectives. Sarah had gone to her house for a bath and change of clothes,” he continued.

Murgor also said that on Tuesday, September 10, DCI George Kinoti asked Wairimu to show him around her home but upon getting to the garden where the body was discovered, the search was called off and rescheduled for Thursday, September 12.

After Tuesday the Kitisuru home was sealed off as a scene of crime and guarded by police.

“They kept the keys on Tuesday night. On Wednesday they carried on with the search but they did not finish,” he said.

It is on that day, Murgor said, that two of Wairimu’s workers were instructed by an officer to not leave their houses no matter what they heard.

Fast forward to Friday, a body was pulled out of the septic tank that had already been searched by the officers, he said.

According to the defense counsel, the tank was approximately five metres away from where Wairimu stood on Tuesday during the search.

He wondered why DCI detectives did not search the garden on Tuesday after finding the manhole.

On Friday, Murgor also questioned how DCI Kinoti knew the remain belonged to the golfer before they were pulled out.

“There is a sewage system and it had fresh cement covering the manhole cover. They all knew that is what they wanted to dig. They dug it and removed the cover. Kinoti had already known it was Cohen and announced it. We want to know how he knew it was Tob Cohen before he came out as the body was retrieved over an hour later,” the advocate said.

Kinoti described Cohen’s murder as a “gruesome” one.

“It is a gruesome murder. They took their time to kill innocent Cohen. I will not describe much now, but in the subsequent unfolding of events.”

On the same day, a man identified as Gilgil MP Martha Wangari’s estranged husband, Peter Karanja was arrested in connection with the murder.

PK as he is well known is said to have received money from Wairimu to carry out the heinous act. He on the hand contracted four others who are being sought by the police.

